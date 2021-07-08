Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Endangered/missing child advisory for 17-year-old Shamia Little

KSLA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAW INTERVIEW: Marvette Little, Shamia Little's mother, and Lester Smith, of Mooretown Neighborhood Association. KSLA News 12's Tayler Davis interviews Marvette Little, whose 17-year-old daughter Shamia Little has gone missing and possibly has been abducted, and Lester Smith, president of the Mooretown Neighborhood Association. (Editor's Note: Police have released the person that investigators were questioning)

www.ksla.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ksla News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Shreveport, LAcenlanow.com

Body found in W. Shreveport identified as missing teen Shamia Little

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body found Monday afternoon in West Shreveport has been presumptively identified as Shamia Little, according to the Caddo Coroner’s office. Little, 17, had been missing since last Tuesday. Her body was found Monday behind a business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, less than...
Sylacauga, ALABC 33/40 News

MISSING: Sylacauga 20-year-old

The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. 20-year-old Dillon Lawayne Hamilton was last seen leaving his residence on Thompson Lane on July 5, 2021. He was wearing blue jeans and steel toe work boots. Hamilton is 5'9" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

KCPD: Missing, endangered 22-year-old woman found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 22-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday has been found and is safe. Authorities said Anita Singh was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 62nd Street and North Harden Court. She was wearing a gray hoodie and ripped blue jeans. Police...
Newton County, MSWTOK-TV

CANCELED: Endangered Missing Child Alert: Alexia Kira Henry

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: MBI officials confirm the girl has been found safe. PREVIOUS STORY: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur, MS, in Newton County. She is described as a black female, five feet and three...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shamia Little's family desperate for answers; witness says she was abducted at gunpoint

Law enforcement leaders voice opposition to movement to override governor's veto of concealed carry bill. LIVE INTERVIEW: Sickle Cell Disease Association's leader discusses sickle cell anemia, importance of softball tournament. Sickle cell softball tournament has a huge financial impact on Shreveport-Bossier City area. Endangered/missing child advisory for 17-year-old Shamia Little.

Comments / 1

Community Policy