Toscana in Arlington Heights plans banquet expansion into former Sam's space

The closure of one longtime Arlington Heights restaurant has presented the opportunity for another to expand into a new banquet business. Toscana, which has been serving up Italian dishes for the last dozen years from the Central/Wilke Shopping Center, plans to occupy most of the former 3,438-square-foot Sam's of Arlington space next door. There, Toscana owner Murat Murati plans to run a medium-sized banquet hall that would cater to locals' special events and special days, and corporate and nonprofit clients' luncheons and dinners.