Arlington Heights, IL

Toscana in Arlington Heights plans banquet expansion into former Sam's space

By Christopher Placek
Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closure of one longtime Arlington Heights restaurant has presented the opportunity for another to expand into a new banquet business. Toscana, which has been serving up Italian dishes for the last dozen years from the Central/Wilke Shopping Center, plans to occupy most of the former 3,438-square-foot Sam's of Arlington space next door. There, Toscana owner Murat Murati plans to run a medium-sized banquet hall that would cater to locals' special events and special days, and corporate and nonprofit clients' luncheons and dinners.

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

