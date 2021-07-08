Cancel
The Real Reason Behind Good Girls' Cancellation

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Good Girls" Stars Tell Each Other's Secrets. There was reportedly more than one good reason for the recent cancellation of the NBC series Good Girls. In late June, it was announced that the dramedy's fourth season, which is currently airing, would be its last. On Wednesday, July 7, TVLine, citing multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, reported about apparent behind-the-scenes drama that led to the abrupt end for the series, whose recent ratings did not inspire too much confidence among fans in its chances for renewal.

E! News

E! News

