Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

China claims to have taken the lead in the quantum race with 66-qubits processor

By Joao Silva
Posted by 
TechSpot
TechSpot
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Forward-looking: Chinese researchers of the University of Science and Technology of China have created the world's fastest quantum processor, the Zuchongzhi. According to researchers, the Zuchongzhi is 2 to 3 times faster than Google's Sycamore processor, solving a problem in 1.2 hours that would take 8 years for the most powerful supercomputer to solve.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Race#Science And Technology#Chinese#Sycamore#Honeywell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
EngineeringForbes

The Quantum Race Continues: What Will It Take For Companies To Lead It?

Head of Marketing and Communications, IQM Quantum Computers - European Leader in Building Superconducting Quantum Computers. It has long been obvious to technology leaders that computers would not just change the world but also revolutionize it. Years would pass, however, before companies like IBM, Microsoft and Apple emerged as clear leaders in the industry. Today’s computing landscape bears a strong resemblance to those earlier times, but instead of classical computers, we’re witnessing the evolution of quantum technology — and with it, the rise of computers capable of solving previously impossible problems.
Computersarxiv.org

Thermal variational quantum simulation on a superconducting quantum processor

Xue-Yi Guo, Shang-Shu Li, Xiao Xiao, Zhong-Cheng Xiang, Zi-Yong Ge, He-Kang Li, Peng-Tao Song, Yi Peng, Kai Xu, Pan Zhang, Lei Wang, Dong-Ning Zheng, Heng Fan. Solving finite-temperature properties of quantum many-body systems is generally challenging to classical computers due to their high computational complexities. In this article, we present experiments to demonstrate a hybrid quantum-classical simulation of thermal quantum states. By combining a classical probabilistic model and a 5-qubit programmable superconducting quantum processor, we prepare Gibbs states and excited states of Heisenberg XY and XXZ models with high fidelity and compute thermal properties including the variational free energy, energy, and entropy with a small statistical error. Our approach combines the advantage of classical probabilistic models for sampling and quantum co-processors for unitary transformations. We show that the approach is scalable in the number of qubits, and has a self-verifiable feature, revealing its potentials in solving large-scale quantum statistical mechanics problems on near-term intermediate-scale quantum computers.
Computersnextbigfuture.com

256 Qubit Programmable Quantum SImulator

Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities has developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits. Above – By arranging them in sequential frames and taking images of single atoms, the researchers can even make fun atom...
Softwareaithority.com

ColdQuanta Reaches Quantum Computer Milestone By Demonstrating Immense Scalability Of ‘Cold Atom’ Processor Approach

Latest Advancement Solidifies Cold Atom Pioneer’s Technology; Accelerates Readiness of ColdQuanta’s 100 Qubit Cold Atom Quantum Computer. ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, announced it has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its Quantum Computer by trapping and addressing 100 qubits in a large, dense 2-D cold atom array. On track to be available later this year, the digital gate-based quantum computer (code named “Hilbert”) will be among the most powerful in the world using pristine qubits that have the stability of atomic clocks to massively scale qubit count beyond what is possible with other quantum computing approaches.
ComputersScience Daily

Physicists take big step in race to quantum computing

A team of physicists from the Harvard-MIT Center for Ultracold Atoms and other universities has developed a special type of quantum computer known as a programmable quantum simulator capable of operating with 256 quantum bits, or "qubits." The system marks a major step toward building large-scale quantum machines that could...
Computersarxiv.org

Implementing efficient selective quantum process tomography of superconducting quantum gates on the IBM quantum processor

The experimental implementation of selective quantum process tomography (SQPT) involves computing individual elements of the process matrix with the help of a special set of states called quantum 2-design states. However, the number of experimental settings required to prepare input states from quantum 2-design states to selectively and precisely compute a desired element of the process matrix is still high, and hence constructing the corresponding unitary operations in the lab is a daunting task. In order to reduce the experimental complexity, we mathematically reformulated the standard SQPT problem, which we term the modified SQPT (MSQPT) method. We designed the generalized quantum circuit to prepare the required set of input states and formulated an efficient measurement strategy aimed at minimizing the experimental cost of SQPT. We experimentally demonstrated the MSQPT protocol on the IBM QX2 cloud quantum processor and selectively characterized various two- and three-qubit quantum gates.
Coding & Programmingnextbigfuture.com

Strong Quantum Computational Advantage Using a Superconducting Quantum Processor

Scaling up to a large number of qubits with high-precision control is essential in the demonstrations of quantum computational advantage to exponentially outpace the classical hardware and algorithmic improvements. Chinese researchers develop a two-dimensional programmable superconducting quantum processor, Zuchongzhi, which is composed of 66 functional qubits in a tunable coupling architecture. To characterize the performance of the whole system, we perform random quantum circuits sampling for benchmarking, up to a system size of 56 qubits and 20 cycles.
SoftwareArs Technica

Google tries out error correction on its quantum processor

The current generation of quantum hardware has been termed "NISQ": noisy, intermediate-scale quantum processors. "Intermediate-scale" refers to a qubit count that is typically in the dozens, while "noisy" references the fact that current qubits frequently produce errors. These errors can be caused by problems setting or reading the qubits or by the qubit losing its state during calculations.
Small Businessmilwaukeesun.com

China's new third board hits 66 bln yuan turnover

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnover of China's main over-the-counter (OTC) equity market has hit 66 billion yuan (about 10 billion U.S. dollars) so far this year. The National Equities Exchange and Quotation (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of 3.7 billion yuan...
EngineeringArs Technica

Startup hopes the world is ready to buy quantum processors

Early in its history, computing was dominated by time-sharing systems. These systems were powerful machines (for their time, at least) that multiple users connected to in order to perform computing tasks. To an extent, quantum computing has repeated this history, with companies like Honeywell, IBM, and Rigetti making their machines available to users via cloud services. Companies pay based on the amount of time they spend executing algorithms on the hardware.
ComputersHPCwire

Quantum Computing Takes a Step Forward with New Qubits with Holes

July 7, 2021 — The processing capabilities of today’s supercomputers may boggle the mind, but quantum computers are expected to surpass even the most powerful of these machines. With their enormous processing capabilities and speeds, quantum computers will be able to solve problems no processor is currently able to. The...
ComputersHPCwire

Quantware Launches Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors

DELFT, Netherlands, July 15, 2021 — Today Dutch startup QuantWare has launched the world’s first commercially available superconducting processor for quantum computers (QPU). This is the first time superconducting quantum processors have been available ‘off the shelf’, a development with the potential to significantly accelerate the quantum computing revolution. Quantum...
TechnologyTechSpot

Discord merges with anti-harassment AI software company Sentropy

In a nutshell: Sometimes online communication platforms can get toxic, especially if you have a room full of 13-year-olds on a gaming-focused channel. Discord just purchased a company specializing in AI that detects abusive chat and offers filters and blocking functions. The acquisition should provide moderators with helpful tools and increase the company's value for a potential IPO.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

China rebuffs WHO claims it obstructed Covid investigation

China on Friday rebuffed WHO accusations that it failed to share raw data needed for an investigation into Covid-19's origins, insisting experts were given adequate access when they visited the country this year. The WHO is facing intensifying pressure for a new, in-depth investigation into the pandemic's origins after the UN agency sent a team of independent, international experts to China's Wuhan in January -- more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Thursday that one of the main challenges during the first phase of the investigation was that "the raw data was not shared," and urged China to "be transparent, to be open and cooperate" on a second phase of the investigation. But China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian insisted the country had allowed experts "to see the original data that needed special attention," although "some information involves personal privacy and cannot be copied and taken out of the country."
SoftwarePhys.org

Adding logical qubits to Sycamore quantum computer reduces error rate

The Google Quantum AI team has found that adding logical qubits to the company's quantum computer reduced the logical qubit error rate exponentially. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their work with logical qubits as an error correction technique and outline what they have learned so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy