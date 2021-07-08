China claims to have taken the lead in the quantum race with 66-qubits processor

Xue-Yi Guo, Shang-Shu Li, Xiao Xiao, Zhong-Cheng Xiang, Zi-Yong Ge, He-Kang Li, Peng-Tao Song, Yi Peng, Kai Xu, Pan Zhang, Lei Wang, Dong-Ning Zheng, Heng Fan. Solving finite-temperature properties of quantum many-body systems is generally challenging to classical computers due to their high computational complexities. In this article, we present experiments to demonstrate a hybrid quantum-classical simulation of thermal quantum states. By combining a classical probabilistic model and a 5-qubit programmable superconducting quantum processor, we prepare Gibbs states and excited states of Heisenberg XY and XXZ models with high fidelity and compute thermal properties including the variational free energy, energy, and entropy with a small statistical error. Our approach combines the advantage of classical probabilistic models for sampling and quantum co-processors for unitary transformations. We show that the approach is scalable in the number of qubits, and has a self-verifiable feature, revealing its potentials in solving large-scale quantum statistical mechanics problems on near-term intermediate-scale quantum computers.
