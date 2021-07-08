China claims to have taken the lead in the quantum race with 66-qubits processor

China on Friday rebuffed WHO accusations that it failed to share raw data needed for an investigation into Covid-19's origins, insisting experts were given adequate access when they visited the country this year. The WHO is facing intensifying pressure for a new, in-depth investigation into the pandemic's origins after the UN agency sent a team of independent, international experts to China's Wuhan in January -- more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Thursday that one of the main challenges during the first phase of the investigation was that "the raw data was not shared," and urged China to "be transparent, to be open and cooperate" on a second phase of the investigation. But China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian insisted the country had allowed experts "to see the original data that needed special attention," although "some information involves personal privacy and cannot be copied and taken out of the country."