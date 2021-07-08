Cancel
Richland County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROOSEVELT...SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 446 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Bonetrail to 10 miles northeast of Bainville to near Sidney, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sidney, Fairview, Bainville, Snowden, Nohly, Wooley and Fort Union. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

