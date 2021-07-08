Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY JUST SOUTH OF PAYSON ALONG HIGHWAY 87 IN GILA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MST At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Round Valley, or near Payson, moving west at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Round Valley, Oxbow Estates and Rye.

Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.
Ozaukee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 13:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Joliet, or 18 miles northeast of Red Lodge, moving east at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Edgar, Boyd, Rockvale, Roberts and Silesia.
Anderson County, SCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be on the lookout for water covered roadways. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around and find another route. Target Area: Anderson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Hart. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 1 and 3 inches in parts of this area and additional heavy showers may produce locally heavy rainfall at rates of one-half to one inch per hour at times today in the heaviest downpours. * Repeated, heavy rain showers today will lead to deep ponding of water across the region in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Streams and creeks will likely rise to near bankfull, and flooding may develop along a few streams.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Hidalgo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HIDALGO AND EASTERN STARR COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Puerto Rico, or 8 miles north of Mccook, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mccook, Alton, Puerto Rico, Sylvia Vela Park, La Homa, Citrus City, La Reforma, West Sharyland, Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School and Alton Memorial Junior High School.
Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAPEER COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Imlay City, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dryden around 545 PM EDT. Almont around 555 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Attica. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caribou A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Blackfoot Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Caribou A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CARIBOU COUNTY At 310 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Southern Blackfoot Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HAMILTON WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN SARATOGA COUNTIES At 724 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Minerva to near Lake Pleasant to 10 miles north of Stratford. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Speculator, Johnsburg, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Eagle Point Campground, Scaroon Manor Public Campground, Chestertown, North Creek, Sacandaga Campground, Thurman, Stony Creek, Harrisburg, Hope, Thurman Station, Sodom, Girards Sugarbush, Wevertown, Whitehouse and North River. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 26. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Grafton County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL GRAFTON COUNTY At 855 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bradford, or 20 miles southeast of Barre, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Littleton, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Haverhill, Franconia, Woodstock, Piermont, Lisbon, Bath, Benton, Easton, Ellsworth, Monroe, Landaff, Lyman, Thornton, Sugar Hill, Orford and Wentworth. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 90 and 106, and between mile markers 115 and 131. This also includes Mount Moosilauke, Cannon Mountain, AMC Lonesome Lake Hut, Long Pond Recreation Area, and Elbow Pond Recreation Area. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Warren County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Hague, or 15 miles north of Whitehall, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hague, Rogers Rock Campground, Putnam, Wright, Indian Kettles, Graphite, Putnam Station, Silver Bay and Glenburnie. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Northern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-21 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 1152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oakham, or 12 miles west of Worcester, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds up to 40 mph may accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Worcester, Leominster, Fitchburg, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Hudson, Westborough, Grafton, Holden, Ashland, Auburn, Hopkinton, Northborough, Oxford, Clinton, Millbury, Charlton, Spencer, Leicester and Groton.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEMINOLE AND CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lockhart to Goldenrod to near Bithlo. Movement was north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs and Ocoee.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 09:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 1013 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Picacho Peak State Park, or 20 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15 to 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 801 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oracle, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. This includes the following highways Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 112. Route 79 near mile marker 92. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

