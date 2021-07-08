Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY JUST SOUTH OF PAYSON ALONG HIGHWAY 87 IN GILA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MST At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Round Valley, or near Payson, moving west at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Round Valley, Oxbow Estates and Rye.alerts.weather.gov
