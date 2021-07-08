Severe Weather Statement issued for McCone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN MCCONE AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Bredette to 9 miles southwest of Poplar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Poplar, Brockton and Sprole. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH