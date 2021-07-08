Cancel
England's Euro final to boost economy by £3bn before 'biggest ever sick day'

By Jeremy Armstrong, Graham Hiscott, Ben Glaze
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

A buzzing nation goes into its most eagerly awaited weekend for decades as England prepare for ­Sunday’s Euro 2020 final clash with Italy at Wembley.

Millions of fans still ­delirious after Wednesday’s semi-final victory over the Danes will party like it’s 1966 – with an expected £3billion boost to the economy from booze, bets and food sales.

As the excitement reaches fever pitch, bosses were warned Monday could be the biggest “sickie” ever – and there were calls to make it a bank holiday or official day off for hungover revellers to recover.

There were also pleas to knight Gareth Southgate and his young lions if they win their first major final since the 1966 World Cup victory over West Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14s9Oy_0arSuM3S00
Fans celebrate in Piccadilly Circus in London (Image: REUTERS)

England legend Peter Shilton said on Thursday: “We will party now right to the final, and rightly so.”

Former Three Lions star Gary Neville added: “We have had so much pain, so much dismay and so much let-down, and now we are going to a final.

“For the next few days those lads have got to focus, but we don’t. This country is absolutely bouncing. National holiday, enjoy yourselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baqXI_0arSuM3S00
Jubilant scenes outside Wembley (Image: PA)

Hughie Higginson, 11, who won the Daily Mirror’s Pride of ­Manchester’s Young Fundraiser with Freddie Xavi, will be among the hordes of young and old cheering on England at 8pm.

She said: “It is the first final England have been in and, ­hopefully, they can win the Euros.”

Supporters in pubs, bars and homes across England went crazy when the final whistle blew on the 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YBQA_0arSuM3S00
Harry Maguire and Harry Kane after the win on Wednesday (Image: The FA via Getty Images)

And although Italy are a ­formidable team who have not lost a game since 2018, England players and supporters alike will go into the final high in spirits and confidence, knowing they are within touching distance of footballing glory.

There will be 60,000 fans inside Wembley – and tickets are in such demand some were being offered for £40,560 a pair via online sites.

The historic run to Sunday’s game has brought a huge boost to the economy, especially for

Covid-hit bars, clubs, restaurants and hospitality venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRFwS_0arSuM3S00
Tyrone Mings and Dominic Calvert-Lewin train with the squad (Image: PA)

Trustly said households spent £2.8bn ahead of and during the semi-final.

The payment firm’s Ciaran O’Malley added: “Research shows when England win the majority of fans spend even more so we’re expecting a splurge of well over £3billion for Sunday’s final.

“In fact, during the 90 minutes of the match and half-time alone, the average fan will spend £38. Given at least 20 million fans will watch the game, that two-hour period alone could be worth nearly £700million. Wallets, as well as heads, could feel sore on Monday morning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03f8U5_0arSuM3S00
Girls party in Huddersfield (Image: NB PRESS LTD)

The British Beer and Pub Association predicts England fans will buy 7.1m pints on Sunday.

But it warned Covid restrictions mean boozers could lose out on nearly £9m in sales during the final.

A petition for a national holiday to be declared if England win has reached 100,000 signatures, meaning it must be discussed in parliament.

But Boris Johnson stopped short of making Monday an official bank holiday, amid speculation it would be. The PM said: “That would be tempting fate, let’s see what happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WXeK_0arSuM3S00
Phil Foden larking around (Image: PA)

Asked if Southgate could soon be Sir Gareth, Mr Johnson replied: “I wouldn’t want to ­anticipate anything that the honours people may decide.

“But I think Gareth Southgate has done an absolutely outstanding job.”

Downing Street said bosses should be flexible over allowing staff to go into work late or take Monday off.

It added: “We want ­businesses to feel able to consider it if they can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkoTA_0arSuM3S00
Southgate at training (Image: REUTERS)

Victory over Denmark attracted a record TV audience for a game on a single channel, with an average of 23.9m viewers, peaking at 27.6m. The final, shown on both ITV and BBC, could also beat records.

West Germany versus England in 1990 still has the biggest ever TV audience for a Three Lions match, watched by an average of 25.2m.

