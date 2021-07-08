Cancel
Omar Apollo Has Got the (Hot) Sauce

By Dan Q. Dao
Food & Wine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmar Apollo is on fire. Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album Apolonio during the pandemic, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter has emerged poised for stardom. Last week, he announced dates for his nationwide Desvelado Tour — including stops at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits — and on July 8, he dropped a new single, "Go Away". Somehow, he also found time to release his very own small-batch hot sauce, Disha Hot, earlier this year.

