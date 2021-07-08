Traffic crosses from Burlington to South Burlington over Interstate 89. Photo by Alexandre Silverman/VTDigger

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its locations in Dummerston, St. Albans and St. Johnsbury for in-person services at the beginning of August.

Branches in Dummerston and St. Albans will reopen Aug. 2, and the St. Johnsbury location will reopen Aug. 5, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DMV said it is also “developing a reopening plan” for its Middlebury and White River Junction branches, though further details have not been announced.

The five DMV branches have been closed since Gov. Phil Scott declared a Covid-19 state of emergency in March 2020. The agency has considered schedule changes, or even closures, at these locations, VTDigger reported last month .

“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” Scott said in Wednesday’s statement.

Office hours at the reopened locations will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DMV said.

The Dummerston office will be open Mondays and Tuesdays; St. Johnsbury Thursdays; and St. Albans Tuesdays and every other Monday.

Drivers can book appointments at these locations starting July 15. Appointments can be made on the DMV’s website or by calling 888-970-0357.

The DMV’s six other branches in Bennington, Montpelier, Newport, Rutland, South Burlington and Springfield will also continue to offer in-person services by appointment only.

The agency said this system “has proven to be more accommodating for customers and has eliminated the busy waiting room and long wait times.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: DMV to reopen 3 more locations in August .