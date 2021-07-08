Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Burlington, VT

DMV to reopen 3 more locations in August

By Shaun Robinson
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB1eI_0arSuCEC00
Traffic crosses from Burlington to South Burlington over Interstate 89. Photo by Alexandre Silverman/VTDigger

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its locations in Dummerston, St. Albans and St. Johnsbury for in-person services at the beginning of August.

Branches in Dummerston and St. Albans will reopen Aug. 2, and the St. Johnsbury location will reopen Aug. 5, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DMV said it is also “developing a reopening plan” for its Middlebury and White River Junction branches, though further details have not been announced.

The five DMV branches have been closed since Gov. Phil Scott declared a Covid-19 state of emergency in March 2020. The agency has considered schedule changes, or even closures, at these locations, VTDigger reported last month .

“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” Scott said in Wednesday’s statement.

Office hours at the reopened locations will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DMV said.

The Dummerston office will be open Mondays and Tuesdays; St. Johnsbury Thursdays; and St. Albans Tuesdays and every other Monday.

Drivers can book appointments at these locations starting July 15. Appointments can be made on the DMV’s website or by calling 888-970-0357.

The DMV’s six other branches in Bennington, Montpelier, Newport, Rutland, South Burlington and Springfield will also continue to offer in-person services by appointment only.

The agency said this system “has proven to be more accommodating for customers and has eliminated the busy waiting room and long wait times.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: DMV to reopen 3 more locations in August .

Comments / 0

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Rutland, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
Burlington, VT
Traffic
Burlington, VT
Government
South Burlington, VT
Government
City
Dummerston, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Dmv#Vermonters#St Johnsbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
InternetPosted by
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: How to spend a broadband windfall

Connecting Vermont’s most rural homes to high-speed internet has been a challenge for decades. Christine Hallquist, the incoming executive director of the state’s new community broadband board, hopes to finish the job within seven years. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: How to spend a broadband windfall.
Tunbridge, VTPosted by
VTDigger

Farming collaborative plan looks to keep land accessible, open

Sanford-Long is one of the women leading a new initiative on the Holstein Stock Farm that brings farming, solar energy, recreation and housing together on the property. The White River Land Collaborative, as the effort has been dubbed, envisions its community-based land ownership structure as a model that will help young farmers continue the region’s agricultural legacy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Farming collaborative plan looks to keep land accessible, open.
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Many Vermont farms seek to expand agritourism operations, UVM study finds

Many Vermont farmers plan to expand their agritourism offerings according to new survey data from the Vermont Tourism Research Center at UVM.  Researchers surveyed more than 1,800 farmers with existing agritourism businesses between November 2019 and February 2020. The survey, which had respondents from all 50 states, included 222 Vermont farms.  Agritourism, as a term, […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Many Vermont farms seek to expand agritourism operations, UVM study finds.
EconomyPosted by
VTDigger

Annie Smith: The only way to protect property is to post the land

This commentary is by Annie Smith, a resident of Westminster. I would like to comment on the commentary “Advice for newcomers to Vermont,” written by Lilly Salvia and published on July 9. While I appreciate her sentiment, it is unfortunate to try to shame newcomers who choose to post their land for a variety of […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Annie Smith: The only way to protect property is to post the land.

Comments / 0

Community Policy