A Lively West Loop Bar Adds a Spacious New Second Floor

By Ashok Selvam
Eater
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the West Loop’s loudest bars, Bandit, is a little louder. Last month, management opened up a new second floor with two bars and several TVs, specializing in what DineAmic co-founder Lucas Stoioff calls “large-format party enhancers,” perfect for servers to take care of large groups. They’re calling the second floor. “Bandit on 2,” and the space debuted two weeks ago. DineAmic feels it’s been a win after the challenges the hospitality industry endured last year.

