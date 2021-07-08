Watch The Offspring Perform In Gas Masks For 'This Is Not Utopia' Video

It’s been more than 20 years since Jackass debuted on MTV, and it’s been more than 10 since we last saw these giggling miscreants hurting themselves and each other in the masterful Jackass 3D. This fall, the cast of Jackass will return for the new motion picture Jackass Forever. These guys are much older now, but they are still very willing to put themselves in harm’s way for our viewing pleasure. But it appears that the Jackass guys have also made the wise decision to outsource at least a few of their stunts to young celebrities. A couple of those celebrities are musicians.