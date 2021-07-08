Living A Legacy: Women Entrepreneurs Share How Faith, Family And Community Shaped Their Journey
In this illuminating conversation, four Black women entrepreneurs discuss owning your power, knowing your worth, designing your career and creating a lasting legacy. True wealth is not simply the sum of our cash and assets, but is also the relational capital that exists in our families, communities and society — especially if you’re a Black woman. These relationships not only help us thrive, but also serve as our backbone and support through the good times, and the bad.www.essence.com
Comments / 0