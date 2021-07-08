Free substance use disorder residential treatment program expands to keep up with demand
Indiana's Commission to Combat Drug Abuse says there's been a steep rise in substance abuse disorder across the state. “In the last year, we’ve seen a 60 percent increase in naloxone from EMS and a 50 percent increase in overdoses in our emergency departments,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.www.wthr.com
Comments / 0