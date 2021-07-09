'Glee' Cast Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death: 'Always a Light, Always With Us'
Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars, family members and friends are paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on the one-year anniversary of her death. Last July 8, Rivera disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in California. An extensive search ensued after the 4-year-old was found alone on the boat, and by July 13, Rivera’s body had been discovered floating in the lake. Authorities told the media they did not suspect foul play nor do they believe Rivera purposely tried to hurt herself, and her official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning.www.billboard.com
