'Glee' Cast Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death: 'Always a Light, Always With Us'

These days, hearing the cries of the child is coming from the house of Halsey. Yes, your assumption is right, Halsey and Alev Aydin are parents now. Finally, the biggest happiness enters their lives, and the singer of the popular song “Without Me” reveals to her admirers regarding her toddler and also reveals the name of the infant. The fans are curious to know the meaning of the child. Halsey shares a black and white photo with her newborn baby and her boyfriend along with a sweet caption in which the singer wrote, “Gratefulness. For the most “precious” and elated birth. Electrified by love and the name of my child is Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”