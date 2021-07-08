How I Grow More Fruit in Less Space

While tricky to pronounce ("ah-GAH-stuh-kee"), this prolific herbaceous perennial with over 22 different species is well-loved for its ability to lure pollinators. Among these species are plants with more familiar, descriptive names: anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), licorice mint (Agastache rupestris), and hummingbird mint. The name "agastache" is derived from the Greek and essentially means a very large ear of grain, referring to the abundant flower spikes. In addition to being a beneficial garden plant, agastache is also beautiful, available in a wide range of vivid colors from light pink to deep purple, blue, red, orange, and white. It has a minty, herby fragrance and can be dried to make a delicious herbal tea.
