Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

IDK – “Red” (Feat. MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, & Jay Electronica)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maryland rapper IDK is releasing a new album, USEE4YOURSELF, tomorrow. It’s the follow-up to his 2019 guest-heavy debut Is He Real?. He’s already dropped a few singles from it, including ones with Young Thug and Offset, and he’s just dropped another one right before the whole thing is out in full. “Red” features appearances from Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, and has a posthumous contribution from MF DOOM. Check it out below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mf Doom
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Young Thug
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idk#Idk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

IDK Shares New Song With MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, and Jay Electronica: Listen

IDK has shared a new song featuring late rap legend MF DOOM, alongside Westside Gunn and Jay Electronica. It’s called “Red” and it appears on IDK’s new album USee4Yourself. The LP follows the Maryland rapper’s 2019 release Is He Real? and features contributions from the late DMX (whose “The Prayer IV” is sampled on “Cry in Church”), Young Thug, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, and more. Listen to “Red” and the full LP below.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Skrrrrrrrr: Westside Gunn Plans To Drop 2 Albums This Year

One of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars is coming back from rapper retirement as promised. Westside Gunn says he is releasing two new projects in 2021 and we are here for it. The Buffalo native and Griselda mastermind is returning to his duties as a solo artist. On Sunday, July 11 he announced on Twitter that he will be hitting his fans with not one but two albums by the end of the year. “Idk who reading this but I’m dropping 2X this year 8/20 & 10/31 #FLYGOD #GXFR #CULTURE #ICON” he wrote.
CelebritiesStereogum

Homeboy Sandman – “No Beef” (Feat. Aesop Rock)

Last year, the disarmingly filter-free Queens underground rapper Homeboy Sandman came out with Don’t Feed The Monster, an album produced entirely by Quelle Chris. Next month, Sandman will team up with another producer for another project. This time around, it’s an EP called Anjelitu, and the producer is Sandman’s frequent collaborator Aesop Rock, who’s coming off his own great 2020 album Spirit World Field Guide. We’ve already posted first single “Go Hard.” Today, Sandman has shared another new one called “No Beef,” and it’s not about what you’re thinking.
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert Head to the Arcade for "Holy Smokes" Music Video

The music for Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Holy Smokes” track has dropped. This song is produced by Flansie and Sserotonin and is the second single on Trippie Redd’s highly anticipated Trip At Knight album, following “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti released earlier this year. The video kicks...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Cover Art Revealed

West will make his way to Atlanta for a listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22). Tickets are currently on sale on ticketmaster.com. According to HipHopDX, the artist hosted his first listening event for Donda at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). While the official tracklist has not been released, fans who attended the listening party in Vegas reportedly put together a list of who they think may be on the album. This includes Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Baby Keem.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Keyshia Cole's Mom Frankie Dead at 61, Suffered Overdose on Birthday

Keyshia Cole's biological mother, Frankie Lons, has died, passing away on her birthday after a several-decades-long struggle with addiction ... TMZ has learned. The R&B singer's brother, Sam, tells us ... Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home Sunday ... the same day she was celebrating her born day, when she apparently took drugs while partying -- relapsing on what we're told was a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Honors Frankie Lons In An Emotional Instagram Post

Keyshia Cole's ex-husband and former NBA player Daniel "Booby" Gibson honored Frankie Lons in an emotional Instagram post. Gibson, who was married to Cole from 2011 to 2017, wrote about Lons, “i love u forever. from day 1 you showed me love.. i mean after you roasted my big ass shoes lol it wasn’t never a day we saw each other we weren’t laughing bout sum’n. thankful i got to share some real time wit someone real as you.. legends never die & you deflee that in my eyes.”
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Reacts To Ex DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Reveal

Singer DaniLeigh finally admitted she was pregnant last week after months of speculation. Attempts at hiding her growing belly failed and people were convinced her ex-boyfriend DaBaby was the father. While DaniLeigh proudly showed off her stomach in a series of Instagram photos, she hasn’t revealed who the father is — yet.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy