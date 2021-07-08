How to maximize farm values through auction sales

Nearly 2,000 acres of historic land near Coon Rapids will be auctioned off in August. People’s Company and the Community Insurance agency announced the grandchildren of agricultural innovator, Roswell Garst, are offering up just over 1,998 acres of Garst family land that is world renowned as the location that in 1959 welcomed a visit with Soviet Leader, Nikita Khrushchev, during the Cold War. The land, which has incorporated advanced, long-term soil conservation practices, will be sold in eight parcels through either sealed bid, due by the close of business on Friday, Aug. 2, or through live bids taking place Tuesday, Aug 17 at 10 a.m. in the Raccoon River Social Club. “For generations, my family has been at the cutting edge of agricultural innovation,” says granddaughter, Liz Garst. “We see this sale as our last act of agricultural innovation—showing farmers that there is not only real value in soil conservation practices in terms of increased yields and in protecting the farm from weather extremes, but also for the next generation of farmers.” This, she says, is the most well-cared for land in Iowa with an easement flexible enough for improvements. The sale is anticipated to close on Friday, Sept. 17. Once completed, the land will be placed in what is being called the first-of-its-kind soil conservation easement, overseen by Whiterock Conservancy. This perspective will offer the new landowner practical enforcement of the easement. “In our companies combined 70 years in land brokerage, we can’t remember a piece of farmland this unique coming up for sale,” say Steve Bruere, president of People’s Company and Chris Eddy, Realtor with the Community Insurance Agency. “The Garst family farm has history unrivaled by anything we’ve seen, soil conservation practices that are unparalleled on this scale and yield growth that is generally out-performing county averages. The Garst family farm would represent a crown jewel in an investor’s portfolio.” More details on this sale are available below.