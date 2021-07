Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the best burger joints in town right here. The single, double or even triple meat hamburger is a staple in nearly every East Texans' diet. It's something we grew up eating beginning with the single patty kids meal at the drive thru and our love continued as we got older. We eventually progressed to the adult sized burger and often added many toppings and condiments to dress it out.