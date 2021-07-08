Eureka brewery liquidation auction a success, group says

Buyers from nine states and seven countries participated in an online auction for the leftover equipment at the now-closed The Booth Brewery facility in Eureka. The auction went live on May 21 and closed on June 17. It was handled by auction company Schneider Industries in collaboration with liquidation company Tiger Group. The liquidation sale included over 130 brewing items, among these fermentation tanks, rinsers, dry hoppers, centrifuges, 16-ounce canning equipment, bottling equipment, labeling machines, kegs and more.