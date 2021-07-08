Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times

By Dom Amato
WCAX
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID crisis may be over, but access to health care in the state remains a key concern in the coming years. The pandemic caused many people to put off key medical procedures. Now, with virus numbers in Vermont receding, the University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing more patients. At the same time, the hospital continues to struggle with a long-running shortage of specialists including neurologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and child psychiatrists, and that’s leading to lengthy wait times for some patients.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#Uvm Medical Center#Wcax#Covid#Uvmmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy