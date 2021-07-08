UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID crisis may be over, but access to health care in the state remains a key concern in the coming years. The pandemic caused many people to put off key medical procedures. Now, with virus numbers in Vermont receding, the University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing more patients. At the same time, the hospital continues to struggle with a long-running shortage of specialists including neurologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and child psychiatrists, and that’s leading to lengthy wait times for some patients.