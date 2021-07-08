Drought Forces Closure on One of America’s Greatest Trout Fisheries

When I think about summer trout fishing, I think about evening sulphur and white fly hatches so thick you can hardly breathe. If you’re a fan of dry fly fishing, the summer is arguably the most action-packed time of year. But the summer is not a great time to be a trout. Trout thrive in cold water, and months of unrelenting sun and low water levels make it difficult for them to stay healthy. Add the stress of a fish fight, and trout can have a tough time surviving the ordeal. Unless you’re specifically fishing for dinner, there are probably less delicate fish than trout to be targeting during the summer.