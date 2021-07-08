Cancel
Drought Forces Closure on One of America’s Greatest Trout Fisheries

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 7, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) instituted a voluntary fishing closure on over 120 miles of the Colorado River. The section, which runs from Kremmling to Rifle, is one of the most popular stretches of the river to fish in the state—and the entire West—because of its healthy population of trophy-size browns trout. Many commercial outfitters run drift-boat floats and wading trips on the well-known waters.

