Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'moving in together' two months after reigniting romance

By Rose Hill
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGbg8_0arSs9aq00
(Image: GETTY/SPLASH)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly set to move in together just two months after reigniting their romance.

The couple first became engaged almost two decades ago after meeting on the set of doomed film Gigli in 2001 before breaking things off in 2004.

However, the couple reunited in April this year following JLo's split from New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

JLo, 51, and Ben, 48, have been an official couple at the end of May since photos emerged of the pair kissing at an event.

A source told Us Weekly that they are spending "almost every night together" when they’re not working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGtnH_0arSs9aq00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were engaged almost two decades ago

The insider added: "They plan on moving in together very soon.”

They continued that it "feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months" and that "as far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love".

While another source told the publication: "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrbG5_0arSs9aq00
JLo is enjoying her whirlwind romance with old flame Ben Affleck (Image: Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtIXw_0arSs9aq00
Ben Affleck reportedly began emailing JLo again in February (Image: Getty Images for Global Citizen)

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work."

Rumours were first sparked that 'Bennifer' was back on after it was reported that the pair were emailing each other back in February while JLo was filming in the Dominican Republic.

They were later seen publicly in the first week of May in LA, which was just two weeks after JLo called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgXTk_0arSs9aq00
The couple are reportedly planning to move in together (Image: Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock)

More recently, the couple were seen enjoying a romantic trip in the Hamptons where they were pictured looking incredibly loved up.

Ben shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - 15-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

While Jennifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have 13-year-old twins Emme and Max together.

It comes after another source recently told Closer that Ben was planning to propose to JLo on her 52nd birthday.

The source suggested: "Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer's 52nd birthday on 24 July."

