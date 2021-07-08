Bud Light giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida to celebrate the Lightning Stanley Cup win

To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win, Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida!. It’s part of the company’s Playoff Beerds promotion. All you have to do is purchase one Bud Light 12-pack or larger (cans or bottles) between May 14, 2021, and July 31, 2021. Then send a picture of your receipt on the Bud Light website and plugin your information so they can get a rebate to you.