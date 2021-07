The Strategist just clued us in to the existence of pasta-based beverage straws, and I’m wondering why I’ve never heard of this feat of ingenuity before. Obviously, I’m a little behind on restaurant trends since last year’s hiatus on going out, but I’ve never seen them in person. I’ve definitely used paper straws before, but I generally haven’t had a great experience with them; all the ones I’ve ever tried get soggy within the span of a few minutes. We have some metal straws at home, but they’re sort of a pain to clean out (especially if you misplace the thin wire brush like we did).