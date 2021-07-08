Christina Haack Addresses New Relationship in Emotional Instagram Post
HGTV star Christina Haack defended her new relationship with Joshua Hall in an Instagram statement Thursday, telling fans she can "do what I want." Haack, who shot to fame on Flip Or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the realtor have reportedly been dating for the past few months. Haack, 38, was previously married to British TV host Ant Anstead from December 2018 to September 2020. Anstead and Haack's divorce was finalized last month.popculture.com
Comments / 1