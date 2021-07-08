Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Haack Addresses New Relationship in Emotional Instagram Post

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHGTV star Christina Haack defended her new relationship with Joshua Hall in an Instagram statement Thursday, telling fans she can "do what I want." Haack, who shot to fame on Flip Or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the realtor have reportedly been dating for the past few months. Haack, 38, was previously married to British TV host Ant Anstead from December 2018 to September 2020. Anstead and Haack's divorce was finalized last month.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Instagram Post#Hgtv#British#Bufo#Us Weekly#Hack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ John Hersey Shares Emotional Goodbye On Instagram

Katie Thurston has had to make some tough decisions and send some men home. John Hersey wrote a tribute on his Instagram and it is too sweet. Last week Katie Thurston sent home John Hersey and fans are certainly not happy about it. However, John shared an Instagram post today that shows just how happy he is, despite his early send-off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for 1st Time in Laguna Beach Amid Romance

Getting cozy! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted for the first time together since news broke of their romance last month. The couple were seen spending time on Anstead’s balcony in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, July 2, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago star, 52, was wearing a grey long sleeve tee, black pants with her hair in a messy top knot. Zellweger held her pink phone and Anstead’s mug, which read, “Home is where dad is” as she chatted with her new beau, 42.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Holds Hands With New Man After Finalizing Ant Anstead Divorce

Ready to mingle? Christina Haack was spotted out and about with a new man shortly after news of Ant Anstead‘s romance with Renée Zellweger made headlines. The Christina On the Coast star, 37, was all smiles in photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, July 6, as she held hands with her new flame, whom the outlet identified as Joshua Hall. The HGTV star dressed down in a grey tank top and black shorts with a flannel shirt tied around her waist as they arrived at LAX Airport in Los Angeles ahead of Haack’s birthday on Friday, July 9.

Comments / 1

Community Policy