I didn’t think my kids would do it. I thought they’d get to the edge of the cliff, harness and helmet on, take a peek over the edge of a 1,000-foot-deep gorge, and back out of their first rappel. They were both only ten at the time; I wouldn’t have blamed them. So it was surreal for me to watch them lean back without a hint of hesitation and push themselves off. Naturally, I was worried something terrible would happen—the rope would fail or an anchor would loosen—but mostly I was just proud to watch them get so far out of their comfort zone.