Family urges pet safety after losing service dog

Meet Hagrid! He is a 45-pound, 2-year-old, Australian shepherd/border collie mix, whose expressive face and stunning Tri-Color Blue coat light up the world!. Hagrid is a very clever boy who loves to go exploring. Adventures are the best part of his day! His best fit is an active and outdoorsy family that must have a minimum six-foot securely fenced yard, with a locking gate. Hagrid loves hiking, swimming, and fetch. He was fostered with an older dog that he was respectful towards however food was the exception. Other dogs in the home should be his size and equal energy. He cannot go to a home with cats and should not be left alone with small animals due to his herding nature and prey drive.