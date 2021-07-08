Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferguson, MO

Family urges pet safety after losing service dog

By CNN Newssource
KRDO
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERGUSON, Missouri (KMOV) — A boom of thunder can scare a dog, but fireworks seem to be the real fear. A Ferguson family is happy after they were reunited with their beloved service dog ran away during Fourth of July fireworks. Jamie Key says her family’s life was upended when...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Your Dog#That Dog#Kmov#French#Stl#Nextdoor#Key#News 4#Good Samaritan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Autism
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Jersey City, NJNews 12

Pet owners share concerns after Jersey City dog found dead

A Jersey City dog named Mac, who went missing under the care of a sitter, was found dead Wednesday night. The sitter allegedly told Mac's owner, Diego Chaves, that Mac ran away while in her care. The sitter disappeared, then stopped responding, according to Chaves. Chaves says he later found...
Shelton, WAGraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Hagrid

Meet Hagrid! He is a 45-pound, 2-year-old, Australian shepherd/border collie mix, whose expressive face and stunning Tri-Color Blue coat light up the world!. Hagrid is a very clever boy who loves to go exploring. Adventures are the best part of his day! His best fit is an active and outdoorsy family that must have a minimum six-foot securely fenced yard, with a locking gate. Hagrid loves hiking, swimming, and fetch. He was fostered with an older dog that he was respectful towards however food was the exception. Other dogs in the home should be his size and equal energy. He cannot go to a home with cats and should not be left alone with small animals due to his herding nature and prey drive.
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Owners find dogs dead, missing after using pet-sitting app

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two pet owners got news they never wanted to hear after using a pet-sitting app. They each used pet sitters they found on the Rover app, but got some shocking news while they were away. Elizabeth Snell is from the Greenville area but currently lives in Kansas...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Dad

Therapy Dogs Helping First Responders and Families in Miami After Condo Collapse

The Miami Condo collapse is one of the saddest stories of the year. It’s unbelievably tragic, and the worst part is how terrible news keeps trickling out a bit at a time. It’s like a Russian Nesting Doll of sad stories. And as the first responders and rescuers work valiantly on the pile with the faintest glimmer of finding survivors, the emotional toll of that work requires a different kind of help. This is why man’s best friend is the first responder to the first responder, helping battle the emotional toll that work takes.
Fairfield, OHFox 19

Family raising money to get service dog for their 5-year-old son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fairfield family hopes a service dog will help make the life of their five-year-old son just a little bit easier. Nicholas Bruewer enjoys Sesame Street and Paw Patrol. He also loves animals, strawberries, and his little brother Henry. Nicholas is developmentally delayed and on the autism...
PetsNBC Los Angeles

Family Searching for Dog Lost After Pacific Palisades House Fire

Early Thursday morning, a fire burned down a home on N Paseo Miramar in the Pacific Palisades. Now, the family who owned the house is looking for their beloved dog Chloe, who went missing the night of the blaze. Mariah Morris, whose partner's family owned the home, said Chloe was...
El Paso, TXnews3lv.com

Family's pet dogs maul Texas mother to death, city says

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso, Texas police are investigating after a 59-year-old woman was reportedly killed by her family's pet dogs. The gruesome incident took place on July 18 on Royal Arms Drive, the news release from El Paso Police Department stated. A woman returned home to find...
Petscbslocal.com

Resilient Dog Pet Rescue Calendar

Lori went to Elk Grove on June 25 to talk about a calendar contest being put together for a good cause: Resilient Dog Rescue. Details are in GoodDaySacramento.com's Links & Numbers section.
fabulousarizona.com

Summer Safety Tips for Pets

The dog days of summer are here and that means it’s time to brush up on safety tips to keep furry family members safe throughout the season. Every year, emergency rooms across the country receive many cases in which dogs and cats are suffering from heat stroke, dehydration or burned paws. Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League, shares tips for pet owners to protect their dogs from the Arizona heat, all summer long.
Texas Statethv11.com

Dog reunited with Texas family seven months after he disappeared

SPRING, Texas — A grateful dog named Taz is back with his family in Kingwood after a “ruff” seven months fighting for survival. They were all reunited Monday thanks to some Good Samaritans in Spring. James “Stormy” Miles, his son Mason and brother-in-law Justin Smith were at a fireworks stand...
PetsTucson Weekly

Service Dog Lost after 4th of July Fireworks

A local service dog named Ursa broke out of its home following fireworks on July 4 and has yet to be found. The Belgian German Shepherd female puppy was last seen around the Swan Road and Skyline Drive area. For over a year, Ursa has been bonding and training with her person.

Comments / 0

Community Policy