I’m really not sure what to say about this, but Ryan Day didn’t make Pro Football Focus’ list of top twenty college football coaches heading into 2021. If you read all nuts and bolts of what coaches Seth Galena puts on the list, it appears he puts more stock in the “opportunity to win games” versus actually being a good coach like the title says. Still, if you are going to have Nick Saban of Alabama at No. 1, you can’t leave another shiny program, Ohio State, off the list.