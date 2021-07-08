OSHA issues new emergency heat-related rules to protect workers

(Heritage Images/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued new requirements for working conditions during extreme heat, following Gov. Kate Brown’s direction to enact emergency rules, KOIN reports.

Effective immediately, the directives will be in place for the next 180 days. The new rules apply to indoor and outdoor sites and include requiring employers to give workers shade and water, regular cool-down breaks, training, communication, emergency planning and other measures.

Over 80,000 people work in Oregon’s farm fields. Sebastian Francisco Perez died in a St. Paul farm field during the heat wave that reached temperatures above 110 degrees from June 26 through June 28.

To read OSHA’s new rules, click here.