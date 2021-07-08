Cancel
Game #89: A’s win! Against the Astros!

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately the Oakland A’s have been doing just enough to lose games. On Thursday they finally did just enough to win one. The A’s scored two runs in the 1st inning and held onto that lead for the rest of the afternoon in a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The win in the series finale avoids a sweep at the hands of the AL West division rivals.

