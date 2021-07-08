Cancel
NBA Finals Opening Game TV Ratings Revealed

By Quentin Blount
 12 days ago
Ratings from Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals are back on the upswing. It is definitely a positive for the NBA after seeing historic lows in ratings across the board last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, fans watched the Phoenix Suns head home with...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

