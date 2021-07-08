Cancel
Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for a second season

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutherford Falls quickly became one of our favorite new shows of the 2021 TV season—hence our including it, proudly, in our recent list of the best TV of the year to date. Centered on an American town coming to terms with its long and troubled past via comedy, warmth, and only the occasional Ed Helms temper tantrum, the Peacock series has also served as an extraordinarily strong vehicle for the comedy stylings of Jana Schmiedling, whose Reagan Wells serves as both the show’s comic, and its moral, center.

