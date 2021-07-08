Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for a second season

The Other Two became an underrated gem when it premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019 and after a 2-year wait, the show will be back for a second season at its new home, HBO Max. The new season is set to premiere on August 26, and with this new format, we’ll now get two episodes a week. That definitely makes up for the time we’ve spent anticipating the show’s return. Here’s to hoping that under HBO Max, more people will appreciate co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s comedic brilliance.