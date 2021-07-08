Cancel
REVEALED: All 92 COVID-19-related deaths in Maryland were among people who were unvaccinated

Every single one of the 92 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Maryland in June was among unvaccinated people.

Michael Ricci, director of communications for Gov Larry Hogan, announced the data on Twitter on Tuesday that no deaths linked to the virus occurred in partially or fully vaccinated residents.

Ricci also revealed that unvaccinated people accounted for 95 percent of total cases and 93 percent of hospitalizations in the state last month.

The data adds to a growing pile of evidence that the vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at preventing not only infection but also severe cases of COVID-19.

More than half, 56 percent, of Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maryland doled out around $2 million in a vaccine lottery program to help encourage residents to get vaccinated.

The state has recorded over 463,000 cases and just under 10,000 deaths since the pandemic first began in March 2020.

New cases in the state have decreased by over 90 percent since April 15, from over 1,000 a day to around 90 a day.

The data from Maryland matches the norm across the country.

In Wisconsin, for example, public health official announced at the end of June that 95 percent of deaths since March were among unvaccinated people.

Since the vaccine rollout got underway, and reached its peak around the U.S. in April, cases and deaths across the country have fallen.

Daily cases across the country have fallen by nearly 80 percent since April 15, from 70,000 a day on average to around 15,000 a day.

Across the U.S., unvaccinated Americans accounted for 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths recorded in May, according to an analysis by the Associated Press last month.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 55.2 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, the nation of over 300 million people is averaging just over 15,000 cases and around 200 deaths every day from the virus.

America is sitting a large unused supply of vaccines as demand for the shots has decreased in recent weeks, though.

Cases are trending the wrong direction as well, as the Indian 'Delta' variant begins to spread across the nation.

The variant, which is highly contagious, is now the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for 51.7 percent of cases.

States like Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas have been slammed especially hard, with the strain accounting for 80 percent of active cases.

Health officials are urging more Americans to get vaccinated, even saying that doing so could prevent all deaths in the nation.

'Nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable,' said CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky last month.

On Wednesday, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pleaded with unvaccinated Americans to put politics aside and receive the shots during an appearance on MSNBC.

'Here we have a vaccine that's highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It's easy to get. It's free and it's readily available,' he said.

'So, you know, you've got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.'

Fauci previously warned that the disparity in deaths and hospitalizations between the vaccinated and unvaccinated could split the country into two, as the vaccinated safely continue with their lives as the unvaccinated suffer.

President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to get vaccinated during a press briefing on Tuesday, and announced that his administration would work to bring vaccines to people within their communities - even going door-to-door if need be.

'Right now, as I speak to you, millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected. And because of that, their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk. The people that they care about are at risk,' Biden said.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
U.S. Politicsfox35orlando.com

Fauci: CDC ‘carefully looking’ at mask guidance for schools

LOS ANGELES - The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected, but said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the situation.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health officials urge all to get COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials urge all to get COVID-19 vaccine

The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe COVID, hospitalization, and death, and are even protected against the known variants — including the Delta variant — circulating in the country. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 website was down part of...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

NEW YORK – Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
Public HealthNJ PEN

Coronavirus Update: 898,254 Infections, 23,827 Related Deaths; Young People, Unvaccinated, Most at Risk Among Delta Variant Surge

Health officials worry that low vaccination rates among young people places them at risk of contracting COVID-19, as unvaccinated hospital patients climb, and breakthrough cases are minimal among the vaccinated. Another 324 New Jersey residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the statewide total to 898,254 cases confirmed...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsNature.com

Deaths from COVID ‘incredibly rare’ among children

Studies find that overall risk of death or severe disease from COVID-19 is very low in kids. You have full access to this article via your institution. A comprehensive analysis of hospital admissions and reported deaths across England suggests that COVID-19 carries a lower risk of dying or requiring intensive care among children and young people than was previously thought.
Mississippi Statefoxwilmington.com

Over 90% of Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated people, gov warns

Mississippi’s surge in new coronavirus cases primarily due to the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated populations hardest, the state’s governor said during a press conference Wednesday. The state, which this week also reported seven children in the intensive care unit, including two on life support due to COVID-19, is grappling with low vaccination uptake.
Louisiana StateKSLA

COVID-19 cases surge among the unvaccinated in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Everyone in Louisiana, particularly those who are not yet fully vaccinated, are at a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread, the state’s health department reports. Health leaders also fear that children who are unable to get...
Virginia StateCulpeper Star Exponent

99% of Virginians who died from COVID-19 since January were unvaccinated

More than 99 percent of Virginians who died from COVID-19 since late January were not fully vaccinated, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health. On Friday, the state released a new dashboard that tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. Information is provided for the state and its five sprawling health regions—not by individual localities or for the 35 health districts such as the Rappahannock Area Health District which covers the Fredericksburg region.

