.@LehighLacrosse FO Gaffney (Lenape) named CoSIDA Academic All-District for 4th straight year
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 7/8/21 – From Press Release. Lehigh men’s lacrosse graduate student Conor Gaffney added yet another honor to his resume on Thursday, earning a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for a fourth straight season. Gaffney was one of just 10 honorees named to the Men’s At-Large District 2 team from a variety of sports, also including swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling and tennis.phillylacrosse.com
