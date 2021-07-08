Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

.@LehighLacrosse FO Gaffney (Lenape) named CoSIDA Academic All-District for 4th straight year

phillylacrosse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillylacrosse.com, Posted 7/8/21 – From Press Release. Lehigh men’s lacrosse graduate student Conor Gaffney added yet another honor to his resume on Thursday, earning a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for a fourth straight season. Gaffney was one of just 10 honorees named to the Men’s At-Large District 2 team from a variety of sports, also including swimming and diving, gymnastics, wrestling and tennis.

phillylacrosse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Lacrosse#Gymnastics#Lehighlacrosse#Phillylacrosse Com#Academic All District#Asme#The Mountain Hawks#Archers#All American#Usila#Inside Lacrosse#The Ncaa Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Education
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Two Gators on CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator gymnasts Leah Clapper and Megan Skaggs appear on College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 4 At-Large first teams. The duo now advance to the national ballot. The national team is announced Aug. 6. Clapper in 2021:. All-America balance beam first-team in the Women's...
Huntsville, ALaamusports.com

Alabama A&M's Fermin Ruiz Crespo Named To CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-District Team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics continues to make history as senior Fermin Ruiz Crespo (Mollina, Spain) has become just the fifth individual, and first in the history of the men's tennis program, to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team selection, doing so in the At-Large category as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday, July 8.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

MSU’s Will earns 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All- District First-Team

On Thursday, Minot State University wrestler Jordan Will earned CoSIDA Academic All-District First-Team as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Will returned from an injury during the 2019-20 season to post a 5-3 overall record and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the heavyweight class (285 lb.) by the NCAA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll as well as No. 10 by FloWrestling.com’s Preseason Poll. Jordan defeated Steven Hajas in the quarterfinals at the NCAA Region V and then fell in the consolation round to end his 2021 campaign.
Waco, TXbaylorbears.com

MT’s Broom, Stachowiak Earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

WACO, Texas – Baylor men's tennis graduate seniors Charlie Broom and Nick Stachowiak have been named to the 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large First Team for District 7, as announced Thursday by the organization. Student-athletes are recognized by CoSIDA members for their combined performances...
Romeoville, ILlewisu.edu

Lewis’ Jamie Poppen Named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team

Lewis University senior libero Jamie Poppen (Ballwin, Mo./Parkway West) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Volleyball Third Team on Tuesday (July 13), as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). She becomes the second player in program history to be named to the Academic All-America joining Jillian Carlberg in 2012 and is the 53rd player in school history to earn the honor.
Worcester, MAWPI News

Connors and Brennan Earn Spots on CoSIDA Baseball Academic All-District Team

WORCESTER -- WPI junior Dylan Connors (Westboro, MA) and sophomore Jeffrey Brennan (Amsterdam, NY) have garnered CoSIDA Baseball Academic All-District First Team accolades, as voted upon by sports information directors from Massachusetts and Maine. The duo, who both made it as infielders, are now under consideration for Academic All-America accolades.
Missouri Statethecutoffnews.com

Missouri volleyball's Deberg, Carlson named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Recent Missouri graduate Kylie Deberg and incoming transfer Brynn Carlson were named College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans on Monday. Deberg is the fourth player in program history to earn Academic All-America honors. She completed her bachelor's degree with a 3.53 GPA. She led the team with 433 kills.
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU’s Gabriela Reis named CoSIDA Academic All-District

MARSHALL — Southwest Minnesota State University senior swimming student-athlete Gabriela Reis been named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District® 7 At-Large team released on Thursday. The selection and announcement were made by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

KELLY JURDEN NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT

Former Brenham Cubette softball standout, Kelly Jurden, has been named to the NCAA Division III Academic All-District 8 First Team. Jurden is an outfielder and graduate student at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. She has a 3.97 grade point average as an undergraduate and a 4.0 GPA as a graduate...
College Sportschatsports.com

Zsani Kajan Named CoSIDA Academic All-American

For the first time in the history of St. John's women's soccer, a player has earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, as Zsani Kajan was selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Monday. Kajan becomes the sixth player in the program history to...
College Sportsphillylacrosse.com

Ursinus’ Atillasoy (Harriton) earns First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 7/9/21 – From Press Release. Ursinus College senior Hakan Atillasoy (Harriton) was named a first team Academic All-District honoree by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced Thursday. The CoSIDA Academic All-District men’s and women’s at-large teams recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their...
SportsLeader-Telegram

Area roundup (7/8): UW-Stout's Carroll named Academic All-District

UW-Stout’s Lucas Carroll was named to the NCAA Academic All-District Six At-Large Team, as voted by CoSIDA, on Thursday. Carroll, a forward with the hockey team and a sprinter on the track and field team, is one of 11 student-athletes on the squad from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. A Mechanical...
College Sportschatsports.com

Gianneschi, Hossfeld Named CoSIDA Academic All-District III

DURHAM, N.C. – Recent Duke graduate Julia Gianneschi and rising junior Finn Hossfeld have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2021 Academic All-District® Men's and Women's At-Large Teams. The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the...
College Sportsswimswam.com

MacNeil, Madden & Hansson Headline CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams

Individual D1 NCAA swimming champs Maggie MacNeil, Paige Madden, Sophie Hansson, Brooke Forde & Nick Albiero were among those named to All-District teams. Archive photo via NCAA. A total of 42 NCAA Division I swimmers and divers were named to their respective 2020-21 Academic All-District At-Large teams on Thursday, as...
Tennisbigcountrynewsconnection.com

Five Lewis-Clark State Student-Athletes Garner CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

LEWISTON - Five Lewis-Clark State student-athletes have been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large team, announced by CoSIDA on Thursday. The at-large team, which includes golf and tennis, featured golfers Carlos Davila and Lauren Hamm, and tennis players William Bruchard, Laura Diaz and Sophie Uhlenkott. Davila and Louder each...
College Sportsnjit.edu

Marina Arrese Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Recognition

NJIT junior women's fencer Marina Arrese has been named as a First-Team selection on the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 2 Women's At Large Team the organization announced on Thursday. Arrese, from Madrid, Spain, was named to the Dean's List for six semesters and carried a...
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

McGurrin, Byrne, Schum Nab CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large Honors

Three University of Scranton student-athletes were named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District® At-Large First Team for NCAA Division III on Thursday. They were: graduates Tarquin McGurrin (Clarks Summit, Pa./Scranton Prep) of men's tennis and Lauren Byrne (Cranford, N.J./Cranford) of women's swimming & diving, along with junior Emily Schum (East Hanover, N.J./Morris Catholic) of the women's lacrosse team.
Sportsphillylacrosse.com

Cipolla steps down as girls’ lacrosse coach at Parkland

Dawn Cipolla, who won four District 11 championships and four East Penn Conference titles in 7 years at Parkland, has stepped down as head coach. Cipolla said she wanted to spend more time with her family. Cipolla’s Trojans won District 11 championships in 2016 (one class) and 2017-19 (Class AAA)....

Comments / 0

Community Policy