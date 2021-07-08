Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Here Is What Drove USD/JPY Below 110

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

Ask anyone and they will agree that economic activity in the U.S. is picking up, with businesses enjoying a much-needed post-pandemic recovery. The airports were packed when I travelled to and from Hawaii last week, with restaurants booked far in advance. The Federal Reserve recognizes this resurgence in demand, and based on the last central bank meeting minutes, a growing number of policy-makers think asset purchases need to be reduced sooner than anticipated.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Inflation#Economic Recovery#The Federal Reserve#Usd Jpy#Treasury#Covid#Empire#Philadelphia Fed#Canadian#Ivey Pmi#Usd Cad#Nzd#The European Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessCFO.com

Bond Market Pricing in at Least One Interest Rate Hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Bond yields hold big clue on inflation

Plunging bond yields have farther to fall as the market comes to the realization that the recent bout of inflation is transitory, according to Wall Street strategists. The 10-year Treasury note yield on Monday fell 12 basis points to 1.18%, the lowest since Feb. 11. With the decline, the benchmark yield has fallen 59 basis points since topping out on March 31.
CurrenciesCNBC

Climbing dollar pauses for breath ahead of ECB

Analysts said the U.S. dollar index, last at 92.971 and up 2.8% since mid-June, seemed poised to test its March peak of 93.439. With a light data calendar on Wednesday, traders are looking ahead to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. A dovish tone is expected after President Christine Lagarde foreshadowed a guidance tweak during an interview last week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews multi-month lows, closes in on 0.7300

AUD/USD remains under constant bearish pressure on Tuesday. US Dollar Index extends rally, renews multi-month highs above 93.00. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction. The AUD/USD pair edged lower during the Asian session before going into a consolidation phase around 0.7330 during the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD vulnerable to further downside

NZD/USD bulls are seeking a firmer correction today in slightly improved risk sentiment. Analysts, however warn of the bird's vulnerability. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6916 and is trading down 0.37% on the day between a low of 0.6880 and a high of 0.6954. Stock markets were better off on...
Currencieswmleader.com

Dollar Up, but Takes Pause on Upward Trend as Risk Aversion Ebbs

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but eased slightly from multi-month peaks. Recent risk aversion that gave the greenback a boost ebbed, and selling was light ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s latest policy decision that kept the euro pinned down. The U.S. Dollar...
World101 WIXX

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls Make New Attempts

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This was to prevent the bears from strengthening the control of the currency pair, as they moved to the 109.06 lowest support level for nearly a month at the beginning of this week's trading. The currency pair is stabilizing around the...
Businessfa-mag.com

Bond Bull's 1% Treasuries Yield View Is Suddenly Looking Prescient

Steven Major has long been known as a bond-market bull. Right now, he’s excelling himself. For months the HSBC Holdings Plc’s veteran has been calling the 1% Treasury yield that’s only now coming into the market’s focus. There are few who are quite as bullish—the median forecast of his peers is 1.8% and there are more than a dozen others who expect 2% or more.
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Aversion in Favor of Yen

It was a strong catalyst for the US dollar to complete its sharp gains against the rest of the other major currencies. The Japanese yen is also one of the most important safe havens. The demand for the stronger dollar, which explains the sharp collapse of the US dollar against USD/JPY to the cusp of support 109.00 as it settles around the 109.50 level in the beginning of trading today, Tuesday.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar, yen advance as Delta variant dampens risk appetite

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar, yen, and Swiss franc rose on Monday as investors grew nervous about a raging coronavirus variant that could threaten the outlook for a global economic recovery. The three currencies firmed as benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a more...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Likely To Maintain Channel

On Monday, the US Dollar plunged by 86 pips or 0.78% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 109.18 during Monday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the USD/JPY exchange rate is likely to continue to trend in the descending channel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy