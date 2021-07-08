Here Is What Drove USD/JPY Below 110
Ask anyone and they will agree that economic activity in the U.S. is picking up, with businesses enjoying a much-needed post-pandemic recovery. The airports were packed when I travelled to and from Hawaii last week, with restaurants booked far in advance. The Federal Reserve recognizes this resurgence in demand, and based on the last central bank meeting minutes, a growing number of policy-makers think asset purchases need to be reduced sooner than anticipated.www.investing.com
