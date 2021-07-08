Cancel
Video Games

'Moss: Book II' continues the story of Quill on PSVR

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 12 days ago

Sony hasn't forgotten about one of the PSVR's hidden gems. During its State of Play showcase on Thursday, the company shared the trailer for Moss: Book II. It's the sequel to Polyarc's excellent 2018 Moss, which featured a cute mouse named Quill as its heroine. The trailer sets the stage...

www.engadget.com

Return To The Woods With Moss: Book II

Return To The Woods With Moss: Book II

Way back in 2018, a little game called Moss was released for PlayStation VR. In it, you play as an omnipotent force that aids a brave little mouse called Quill on an adventure through the woods, manipulating objects and helping Quill find secrets by navigating the 3D space that surrounds her path. Moss was considered by many to be the first great VR RPG, and today’s State Of Play event revealed that Quill will be returning in Moss: Book II.
Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR

Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR

Developer Polyarc has announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. The announcement was made today during the July PlayStation State of Play. This is a sequel to the team’s first game Moss that released on PlayStation VR in 2018. I reviewed that game and have been eagerly awaiting the second book ever since. No release date was announced but the game will likely launch in 2022. While it was announced for PlayStation VR it will be interesting to see if the game is also going to launch on Sony’s next generation PlayStation VR headset. For now you can check out the first trailer below.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Moss: Book II, sequel to award-winning PS VR game announced

Moss: Book II It is one of the great surprises of the State of Play held on the night of July 8. After the laureate Moss, a puzzle adventure where we control the mouse Quill in PS VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest, it is time to continue the events that occurred in the original work with a direct sequel that will soon arrive PlayStation VR. You can see his reveal trailer at the opening of this news.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

A Reader and a Mouse – Moss: Book II Interview With Polyarc Design Director Joshua Stiksma

One of the most pleasant surprises at last week’s PlayStation State of Play was the stream opening with an announcement for Moss: Book II. First released in 2018, Moss revolutionized what was possible in VR, allowing for not only player immersion, but connection with another character in ways that flat-screen games just can’t manage. Players—referred to as the “Reader”—became part of the story, and forged a bond with Quill, a small mouse on a dangerous quest. Through brilliant use of animation, interactions, music, writing, and more, Polyarc created an adventure unlike any other, and something that could only be achieved through the use of VR.
GamesRadar+

Moss Book 2 trailer reveals the sequel to a PSVR favorite

Moss Book 2 is officially on its way to PlayStation VR, continuing the fantastical story of a very brave little mouse and her weird giant spirit friend (that's you). Our first look at Moss Book 2 came during the latest PlayStation State of Play presentation, and its debut trailer offered an early look at some of the new environments we'll explore, tools we'll collect, and abilities we'll use. The core premise of Moss seems to be intact: you use the buttons on the controller to guide Quill (she's the mouse) around the world in classic third-person adventure style, and use motion controls to manipulate the environment around her with strange magic.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Fire Emblem Heroes retells Book II story in Chibi Playhouse video

The transmutation some characters go through when they come to Fire Emblem Heroes can be staggering. Day 1 players will recall Eliwood’s eyes, or how about when Lucina received her own Resplendent variant late last year?. That only applies to their character artwork though, with the in-game characters all sharing...
Video GamesSiliconera

The Moss Sequel is Called Moss Book 2

A new Moss game is headed to the PSVR. At the July 2021 State of Play, Sony started things with a look at Moss Book 2. Once again, Quill will have new challenges and puzzles to overcome with the player’s help. The introductory video offered a peek at how Quill...
Moss: Book 2, Sony State of Play'de duyuruldu

Moss: Book 2, Sony State of Play’de duyuruldu

Sony and developer Polyarc have announced Moss: Book 2, the sequel to the studio’s 2018 PSVR hit. Puzzles, platforming mechanics, combat and much more were featured on PSVR. The first game was very successful, the sequel will also be released on PSVR. The release date of the game is not yet known.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Envisioning Fracked: New Art From The PSVR Exclusive

Fracked looks a little different to most VR games. nDreams’ upcoming first-person shooter eschews realism, instead gunning for a bombastic comic book style. Snowy mountain vistas are bathed in vibrant colors, weapons are huge, chunky lego bricks and parasitic enemies are a gooey purple. It’s one of those games that really feels like it’s coming at the end of a platform generation, understanding the strengths and limitations of PSVR’s graphical capabilities and producing something striking.
Wildermyth Review (PC)

Wildermyth Review (PC)

Before playing Wildermyth, the idea of playing a procedurally-generated RPG would have sounded awful. A good RPG relies on the quality of its story like few other genres. How can you do that randomly and still make it captivating? Somehow, Wildermyth pulls this off. With memorable storytelling, a great look, and tons of potential into the future, this is a game well worth your time.
Review: Sniper Elite VR – PSVR, PS5, PS4

Review: Sniper Elite VR – PSVR, PS5, PS4

Sniper Elite VR is the first virtual reality version of Sniper Elite, but does this original tale and shift in perspective work?. VR shooters are a dime a dozen these days, especially on the Oculus Quest, Rift, and Steam VR platforms. PSVR, not so much, though we’re going through something of a revival this summer with a few top tier releases, and Sniper Elite VR is starting the summer season with a bang in the balls. I mean that in a good way… You know, because you can shoot Nazis in their little tallywackers and watch their plums pop in gruesome detail.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Moss: Book II Continues the Charm of Polyarc’s Acclaimed VR Adventure

If you’ll pardon an occasional positive spin to proceedings, while it may take more the form of a slow trickle as opposed to a rampant torrent in the realm of reasonably-budgeted VR games, the benefit is in signifying the platform’s ever-closer realization as a fully-fledged direction for video games. Its more traditional, non-VR equivalent, holds near-unanimous reign in many consumer’s minds (and is likely to do for some time), but it’s nice to find a VR game, from time to time, that is not just enjoyable, but finds a way to utilize such peripherals in an interesting way. Whether it’s mechanically (how motion controls factor in) or spatially to better exemplify the aesthetic presented, it’s nice to know that VR titles don’t simply have to resort to yet another carefully-orchestrated series of first-person shoot-outs. Then again, even that can be well-executed given the right material and accompanying presentation. And sometimes, even just spectating the world — you yourself becoming almost a secondary element to the prime, main focus if you will — can conjure some note-worthy releases. And in 2018, we got exactly that.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Kitaria Fables PC Preview - A Whimsical and Deep Fantasy Adventure

On the surface, Kitaria Fables looks like a standard fantasy adventure title with child-friendly visuals. As you progress the game gets increasingly more complex as you gather resources, manage your farm, and try to capitalize on your situation. The narrative provides an enticing look at the world of Kitaria that has a lot more to it to offer than the cute visuals may convey.
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC) Review

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PC) Review

Oh, the sweet indie-scene, you never cease to both delight and infuriate me. While the AAA industry consistently indulges in safe, predictable games—annualized sequels, formulaic, repetitive gameplay loops; “HD remasters,” nostalgia remakes—you never quite know what to expect from indie devs. Sometimes you get shimmering diamonds like Owlboy or steaming garbage like Daymare: 1998.
GeekyGadgets

Song Of Iron indie action adventure game launches August 31st

Song Of Iron the indie adventure game from Resting Relic will be launching next month and available to play from August 31st 2021. The game is now available to preorder and pre-download in anticipation of its launch and offers a single player action, adventure game. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the indie game which will be available to play on Xbox and PC next month.
Psychonauts 2 story trailer

Psychonauts 2 story trailer

Publisher Microsoft and developer Double Fine Productions have released the official story trailer for Psychonauts 2. Xbox Wire has also published a new hands-on preview of the game. Here is an overview of the game, via Microsoft:. About. Razputin “Raz” Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his...
Cris Tales Review

Cris Tales Review

Time travel in a linear story is hard. There are so many different ways to approach it and so many examples of it working (and not working) across all kinds of entertainment like movies, books, and video games. Cris Tales by Modus Games is the latest title tackling time travel in their own unique way. What if a character, and the player, could view different stages of time at once? Is Modus Games able to pull off a temporal RPG adventure successfully?
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Deathloop Trailer Showcases Pre-Order Bonuses and Deluxe Edition Content

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios have released a new trailer for Deathloop which shows off the snazzy pre-order bonuses and content available in the Deluxe Edition. Pre-ordering either the Standard or Deluxe Edition nets the Royal Protector Machete (exclusive to the PS5), the “Storm Rider” Colt skin and a trinket that provides a buff. Things take a James Bond-style turn with the Deluxe Edition.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – My Little Pony/Transformers II #4

IDW Publishing releases My Little Pony/Transformers II #4 this Wednesday; check out the official preview of the issue here…. Spike and Grimlock return! When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra’s minions, can Grimlock’s little purple buddy save every creature? And don’t miss the epic conclusion to the hit crossover series! Is friendship really magic? Can Transformers and ponies really work together? And how in the world are they going to stop Sombra?!

