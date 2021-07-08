Historic house photo exhibit to open at BCHS Museum
Almost 120 years ago, aspiring law practice student Albert V. Thomas photographed almost every residence, business place and church building in David City. Now this rare glimpse at what David City looked like in 1904 is part of a new exhibit opening on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at the Butler County Historical Society Museum in David City. The museum is located in the former Burlington Railroad depot on D Street, two blocks west of Fourth Street.columbustelegram.com
