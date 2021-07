ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and two others were wounded Thursday in a shooting at O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis, police said. Police received a call just before 2 p.m. for multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Harris Avenue, on the southern edge of O’Fallon Park, and found the three men. One of the wounded men was conscious but in critical condition, and the other was in stable condition.