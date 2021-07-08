Star Trek: The Motion Director’s Edition to get fully restored for presentation in 4K

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the final frontier: “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next “Star Trek” feature film, from a screenplay by Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) and Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”). The cast, however, remains unclear. The news comes the same day that Shakman earned an Emmy nomination for helming the inaugural Marvel Studios TV series, one of 23 nods the Disney Plus series earned, including for best limited series. A prolific television director — including “Six Feet Under,” “House,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Game of Thrones” and “Succession” — he’s directed one previous feature, the 2015 indie thriller “Cut Bank” with Liam Hemsworth and Billy Bob Thornton. It’s been a long road for Paramount to get a “Star Trek” feature into fighting shape; the last movie, 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond,” was directed by Justin Lin and earned $343.5 million worldwide — the lowest grosses of the three “Trek” reboots produced by Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams. It is unclear, however, whether any of the cast from those films will appear in Shakman feature. More to come.