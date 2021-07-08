Star Trek: The Motion Director’s Edition to get fully restored for presentation in 4K
Fans of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will get a fully restored 4k version soon. Physical media isn’t going away, and if anything, more and more people are looking to re-release films and albums for fans who want a higher quality version of the thing they enjoy. Modern artists are actually making records again due to the clamoring from collectors and movies are very much the same way. So it’s no real surprise that the Director’s Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is getting a full-on 4k, a restoration that will take around 6-8 months to do.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Comments / 0