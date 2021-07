As the state representative from District 58, it is an honor and privilege to represent my hard-working neighbors from Pawtucket. Like many other districts in the urban core, my district is majority-minority and my neighbors and constituents are working paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make ends meet. Every day when I go to the State House I carry their stories, their dreams and their hope with me. “Hope” is the most important word there – we all know it’s the Rhode Island motto, but to people who have very little, some day’s hope is the only thing that keeps them going.