Dynamic Dimensions Inc., blazing the trail for other programs
Dynamic Dimensions Inc., of Burlington is blazing the trail for other organizations around the state that serve people living with disabilities. The group took over the Burlington community garden a year ago and have turned it into a thriving garden, that supports both the physical need for food as well as the emotional and mental needs that are met with the caring of a garden for the clients they serve.www.burlington-record.com
Comments / 0