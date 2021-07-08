Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MA

Brides Across America celebrate healthcare heroes for their hard work

By 7 News WHDH
whdh.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — Brides Across America is sharing the love this wedding season with healthcare workers as a special thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping with its mission of supporting military members and first responders, the organization is partnering with retailers as part of a nationwide campaign to give women who were on the front lines during the pandemic the dress of their dreams.

whdh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Andover, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Moran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Brides#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Whdh#State#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy