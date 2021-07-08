Brides Across America celebrate healthcare heroes for their hard work
(WHDH) — Brides Across America is sharing the love this wedding season with healthcare workers as a special thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping with its mission of supporting military members and first responders, the organization is partnering with retailers as part of a nationwide campaign to give women who were on the front lines during the pandemic the dress of their dreams.whdh.com
