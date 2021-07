Tim Shields, a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Richmond, has partnered with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who is currently battling the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Their product is Uball, a portable basketball hoop designed to be set up on the go. The hoop is made of steel, can stand between 5.5 and 8.5 feet high, and may be worn like a backpack when not in use. It can be used on sand or grass and costs $399.99. Shields about talks about Uball’s beginnings, how he met Holiday and his goals for the future, which include introducing Uball as a professional sport.