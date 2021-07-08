Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

My Wife and Kids is Finally Available on Streaming

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 12 days ago

My Wife and Kids fans were celebrating in the streets when the ABC series became available for streaming today. Hulu is the place to go if you want to see the Damon Wayans show. People have been looking for this broadcast mainstay for years and there was nothing to be done until today. This has been the story for a number of programs as the streaming landscape shifts once again. From 2001 to 2005, the Kyle family was a welcome sight on ABC. Stemming from the Wayans brothers' success in the previous decades, Damon Wayans and his son struck out to craft another broadcast hit. They succeeded if today’s response on the Internet is anything to go by. Like most sitcoms of the era, there were some more pronounced technical flourishes, even if the show kept the number of cameras pretty low overall. Check out what some of the fans are saying about the show down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Wife And Kids#Abc#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing. “My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Renews Hit Comedy Show for Season 3

Netflix is looking to serve up even more laughs. The streaming giant has officially renewed its hit comedy special The Standups for Season 3, Deadline confirmed Wednesday. Similar to the first two outings of the series, Season 3 will consist of six half-hour sets from six comic breakouts, which are set to premiere later this year.
TV SeriesNashville Scene

Catch Up On Season 1 of Ted Lasso, Now Available to Stream

It’s been interesting lately, because Ted Lasso keeps coming up in unexpected situations. More often than not, I use my lifelong indifference to sports and their related travails (exceptions: bowling, actual miniature golf — ABC’s Holey Moley is near unwatchable — and pinball) as a lever with which to convince other people who don’t care for competitive sports that whoever brought the show up in the first place was right and that they should give it a try. There’s so much great stuff about this weird, genial and foulmouthed Apple TV+ sitcom that it’s doing a better job of improving the rest of the world’s perception of America right now than the vast majority of, well, Americans.
TV & VideosComicBook

Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cancelled ABC Show Might Find New Life On Streaming

One canceled ABC show might have found a second lease on life with streaming. Back in May, the network decided to pull the plug on Rebel, but the show is now streaming on IMDb TV. Amazon runs that platform and it’s completely free to watch right now. ABC Signature formed a partnership with the platform according to Deadline and there could be a second season coming if fans stream the first salvo of episodes in big enough numbers. Katey Sagal has to be ecstatic to hear this news seeing as how she’s the lead actress. This is a new occurrence in the streaming landscape as smaller platforms jockey for offerings with an underserved fanbase. Each one of these services need content in a big way. This is an easy way to generate some buzz and profit for everyone involved. Even the fans win as their favorite shows are brought back from the brink. Here’s how ABC described Rebel if you’ve never heard of it before.
TV SeriesComicBook

iCarly Renewed for Season 2

Fans of iCarly were beyond excited when the series was revived for the new Paramount+ streaming service, and it seems the revival was a big success, as today ViacomCBS has announced the show has been renewed for season 2. Season 1 premiered in June and quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, and was one of the service's most-streamed titles since its premiere. Production on season 2 will start in Los Angeles later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the iCarly team has in store for next season.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Sexy Beasts on Netflix Clip Is Unsettling

Next week Netflix will release its most upsetting series since Jupiter's Legacy with Sexy Beasts, a new dating show that puts the idea of love at first sight and picking partners based on their personality to the test. Though the participants in the series will take part in some traditional reality-dating show antics, they'll all be clad in full prosthetic make-up the entire time to mask their true appearance. Contestants will take on the appearance of anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies. The streamer has debuted a clip from the show which appears plucked from your nightmares, showing off the elimination process in the bizarre new series. Watch it below!
TV SeriesComicBook

Schmigadoon! Creator and Star Talk Bringing the Ambitious Series to Life

The all-new series Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+ marks for an ambitious and unique storytelling opportunity, as the narrative unfolds in a town seemingly trapped in a '40s-era musical after two contemporary partners magically wander into the town, forcing the series to not only authentically embrace the spirit of such films but also offer a bit of satire without ever being a parody. Despite those inherent challenges, the series was created by Cinco Paul and stars Cecily Strong, who were well equipped to tackle the premise when it came to capturing the singular tone. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last of Us HBO TV Show Reveals New Castings

HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series has now added a number of new names to its ever-growing cast. In particular, three new actors were today revealed to have been joining the show, which is currently in the filming phase. And while none of these three characters are major ones within the grand scheme of The Last of Us, those familiar with the video game series should recognize some of these names.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Number Two Hatches a Plan in New Clip (Exclusive)

Friday morning will see a brand new episode of the hit series The Mysterious Benedict Society released on Disney+, and things are really getting interesting as we enter the second half of Season 1. Mr. Benedict and his adult colleagues are trying to keep up communications with the team of children while on their mission, which is unfortunately not an easy task. In an exclusive clip from this week's new episode, Number Two has an intriguing new method that has everyone scratching their heads.
TV SeriesComicBook

Child's Play Teases Reveal for Chucky TV Series

Ahead of the official trailer for the show, which will be revealed at the digital Comic-Con @ Home event, SYFY and USA Network's upcoming Chucky TV series has teased a first look from the show that will be revealed this week. The official Twitter account for the Child's Play franchise posted a hint of the first-look at the killer doll in his first TV show, revealing that the wait will be over tomorrow after EW debuts the first look. Based on the image, Chucky's face behind a "Y," we can perhaps make a guess that whatever teaser will arrive tomorrow will have a different character behind each letter in the title (maybe even different versions of Chucky himself).
Accidentscrossroadstoday.com

Nick Cannon: None of my kids are accidents

Nick Cannon has insisted none of his children are “accidents”. The 40-year-old entertainer welcomed his seventh child over the weekend, and has slammed the idea that any of his children were conceived by accident. He said on his Power 106 radio show: “I don’t have no accident. There’s a lot...
MoviesPosted by
American Songwriter

The Who Documentary ‘Amazing Journey’ Available to Stream for First Time

For the first time, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, the career-spanning documentary of The Who, is available to stream exclusively via The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, Amazing Journey features interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with additional commentary by Sting, The Edge, Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder, and more.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
TV & VideosABC Action News

Full Bloom Season Two Available for Streaming on HBO Max

"Full Bloom" season two is now available for streaming on HBO Max and it's sure to make you stop and smell the roses! The award-winning series is back with florists from all across the United States ready to battle for the botanical crown. We talk with Elizabeth Cronin and Simon Lycett to learn more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy