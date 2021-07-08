My Wife and Kids is Finally Available on Streaming

My Wife and Kids fans were celebrating in the streets when the ABC series became available for streaming today. Hulu is the place to go if you want to see the Damon Wayans show. People have been looking for this broadcast mainstay for years and there was nothing to be done until today. This has been the story for a number of programs as the streaming landscape shifts once again. From 2001 to 2005, the Kyle family was a welcome sight on ABC. Stemming from the Wayans brothers' success in the previous decades, Damon Wayans and his son struck out to craft another broadcast hit. They succeeded if today’s response on the Internet is anything to go by. Like most sitcoms of the era, there were some more pronounced technical flourishes, even if the show kept the number of cameras pretty low overall. Check out what some of the fans are saying about the show down below: