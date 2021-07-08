Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:54:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.