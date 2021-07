Honey bees will take center stage in Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art in a special exhibit starting July 8. The kickoff open house event for “Bees, Please!” will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and will feature local beekeepers and 4-H youth to explain what they do. Refreshments that day will all be made with honey. The exhibit will be a display of beekeeping equipment, up-close photos of bees and hives, hands-on activities and a photo booth for kids. The exhibit will end August 20. The Discovery Place is located at 211 N. Main St., Farmerville.