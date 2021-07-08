Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Rules and regulations approved for 94th Oscars

beverlypress.com
 14 days ago

The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved rules and campaign regulations for the 94th Academy Awards. As previously announced, the eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard Dec. 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. With theatrical exhibition still impacted by the pandemic this year, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season. For films that open in theaters, the six qualifying U.S. metropolitan areas are Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta, and apply to general entry categories as well as the Documentary and Short Film categories. Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards.

