Los Angeles, CA

Vintage: Boys in Blue brighten spirits

beverlypress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Dodgers pitcher Randy Wolf visited patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in this photograph in the July 12, 2007, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. He was joined by former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier and catcher Russell Martin. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long history of supporting charitable causes, and players frequently visit CHLA to boost the spirits of young patients. The players signed autographs and handed out baseball caps, T-shirts and free tickets. That year, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted patients from the hospital and their families during each home stand.

beverlypress.com

