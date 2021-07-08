Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Museum extends hours on Fridays

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in Exposition Park has announced extended summer hours from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday from July 9 through Aug. 6. Visitors can enjoy live DJs in the Nature Gardens, do-it-yourself activities for families and food and beverages from the NHM Grill. The ground and first floors of the museum will also remain open, including the Butterfly Pavilion, Nature Lab, Dinosaur Hall, 3D Theater and diorama halls. NHM's two newest exhibitions, "Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A." and "Rise Up L.A.: A History of Votes for Women" will also be on display in first-floor galleries.

